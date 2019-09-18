As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Portland Global Advisors Decreased by $462,764 Its Position; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $7.98 Million; Market Value Rose

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 32,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 255,763 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40M, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $136.72. About 777,190 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 12,277 shares to 225,560 shares, valued at $12.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd has 21,115 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Mirador Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 14,635 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx invested in 59,334 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.47% or 9,746 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 7.18 million shares. Capital Int Sarl owns 137,920 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 4.74 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4.57 million shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,979 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Mcrae Management has invested 6.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Utd Bancorp Trust holds 10,766 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Fincl Consulate owns 15,903 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. First American Bancorporation has 2.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,576 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 10,499 shares or 0.73% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.01 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.