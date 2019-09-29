As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Raised Holding; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) as Share Price Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 20.91 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436.63M, down from 22.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.43 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 172,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 373,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.59M, up from 200,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 1.06M shares to 15.44 million shares, valued at $176.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 223,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

