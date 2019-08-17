As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Position; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shares Declined, Holder Delphi Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.98% or 377,559 shares. 20.21 million are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 276,391 shares. Alley Ltd Company owns 82,214 shares. Bell Bank & Trust invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Murphy Management accumulated 50,492 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp invested in 167,614 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory stated it has 5.50 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 2.32 million shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation has 15,302 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barometer Mgmt Inc holds 201,120 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 386,648 shares.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 25,327 shares to 102,673 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 4,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,718 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisors Inc Ok accumulated 1.49 million shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 818,228 shares. 81,728 were accumulated by Howard Cap Management. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Co, Louisiana-based fund reported 458,522 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs reported 154,457 shares. 80,532 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Lc. Mathes Com invested in 6,075 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Assets Limited Company invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hilltop reported 49,799 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Argent Capital Limited Liability Company reported 7,268 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 22,482 shares to 85,559 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.