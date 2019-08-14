As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Neville Rodie & Shaw Cut Position by $613,200; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Raised Stake in Cadiz (CDZI) by $328,833 as Shares Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 574,206 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.40M, down from 581,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 6.20 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Cadiz Inc (CDZI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 36,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The hedge fund held 847,585 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 811,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Cadiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 127,560 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 18.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA; 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Leading California Business Associations Join Cadiz Water Project Support List; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 27/03/2018 – CADIZ INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR INC – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cadiz Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDZI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr by 11,128 shares to 73,800 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 24,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt reported 49,493 shares stake. Hollencrest Mgmt owns 21,679 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Coldstream Inc invested 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Florida-based Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 1.25% or 128,116 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% or 31,414 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 7,534 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 37,489 are owned by Naples Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vident Advisory Ltd invested in 47,391 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 140,316 shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alpha Windward Lc owns 4,686 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 2.24M shares. Moneta Group Incorporated Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,913 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 43,104 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio.

Since July 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $8.80 million activity.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,300 shares to 1,975 shares, valued at $166,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,100 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.