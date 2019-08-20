As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Wills Financial Group Trimmed by $356,320 Its Stake; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Decreased Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Position by $893,000

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 3.52M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 97,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 144,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 1.37 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $33.05M for 125.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

