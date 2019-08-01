As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $1.35 Million; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shares Rose, Holder Newtyn Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $27.42 Million

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $115.27. About 2.55M shares traded or 45.28% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 12.10M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.46 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt reported 6,431 shares. North Amer Management Corporation holds 26,839 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Round Table Ltd Company accumulated 5,326 shares. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Invest Management has 2.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 221,058 shares. Argent Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 0.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 308,268 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 11,342 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Co invested in 186,251 shares. Blue Financial Capital invested in 1.14% or 26,911 shares. 100,000 are owned by Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Llc. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Company reported 30,113 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp reported 26,938 shares. Bristol John W & holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1,256 shares. Ifrah Fin holds 0.15% or 4,912 shares in its portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California holds 33,600 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 115,162 shares to 117,805 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tilray Inc (Put) by 61,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 325,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Gained Nearly 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Exact Sciences A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 692,020 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 197,000 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,042 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 7,131 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.09% stake. Atika Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.78% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Adage Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 50,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 12,800 shares. invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 61,950 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Amer Research Mgmt Co owns 900 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 104,017 shares in its portfolio. Bainco Int stated it has 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).