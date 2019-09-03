As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cut by $1.18 Million Its Stake; As Raven Industries (RAVN) Share Value Declined, Kames Capital Plc Cut by $1.51 Million Its Position

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%)

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 39,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 178,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 218,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 86,711 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.81 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cutter Co Brokerage owns 10,312 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jones Finance Companies Lllp invested in 0% or 26,938 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 779,749 shares stake. Redmond Asset Lc accumulated 0.11% or 3,041 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Co invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 3,501 are held by Capital Inv Of America Inc. Bridgewater Associates Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Baltimore holds 26,195 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 27,732 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Management Limited Com. Barr E S And Comm invested in 114,896 shares or 0.96% of the stock.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 306,163 were reported by Fuller And Thaler Asset Incorporated. D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 16,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability reported 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Ls Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 2,411 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 9,066 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 313 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 12,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 14,992 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank stated it has 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Stifel Fincl accumulated 24,520 shares. Bamco Inc New York holds 705,100 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 46,236 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Co owns 0.07% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 1.48 million shares. 68,852 are held by Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Att Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16,703 shares to 54,615 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,408 activity. PAROD RICK bought $101,530 worth of stock.