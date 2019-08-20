As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Harvey Investment Co Has Lifted by $366,800 Its Stake; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increased Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) Position by $1.33 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 9.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 427.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 39,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 48,265 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 9,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 4.77 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 05/03/2018 Blackstone Is Said to Be Selling NYC Skyscraper for $640 Million; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: MPHASIS BLOCK DEAL AIMED TO CREATE MORE LIQUIDITY; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAW $3.5B OF INFLOWS IN 1Q FROM ITS RETAIL BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 3; 13/04/2018 – Burberry: Mr. Murphy is Also The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP Chairman; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B CASH DEAL

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 29,654 shares to 24,181 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc Com (NYSE:MSA) by 11,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,867 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Co stated it has 21,375 shares. Linscomb Williams has 13,947 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 3.34 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amer Fin Gru Inc invested 1.21% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Perkins Coie Trust Company stated it has 223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 325 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.1% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 571,300 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.05% or 547,218 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Somerset Group Ltd has 0.18% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 6,000 shares. 65,633 were accumulated by Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd. Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc stated it has 54,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 7,068 shares to 59,032 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,875 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).