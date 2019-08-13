As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Fiduciary Trust Company Lowered by $1.03 Million Its Holding; As Eaton Plc Adr (ETN) Stock Value Rose, Greenleaf Trust Lowered by $452,800 Its Position

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 12,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 840,829 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.94M, down from 853,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Adr (ETN) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 4,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 10,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.95. About 2.29M shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 280 shares to 16,898 shares, valued at $19.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.