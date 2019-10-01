As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Birinyi Associates Lowered Stake by $305,900; Everett Harris & Company Decreased Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $56.88 Million as Stock Value Rose

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 29,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 9.08 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 552,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 372,261 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.44M, down from 924,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 2.34M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.40 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.