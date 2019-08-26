As Exxon Mobil (New) (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Upped Holding; Manulife Financial (MFC) Stake Held by Hansberger Growth Investors Lp

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 35,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 566,623 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 531,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 1.12 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) (XOM) by 158.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37M shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 21,052 shares to 155,211 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 8,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,779 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Prns Inc has 34,339 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 574,206 shares or 4.92% of its portfolio. 49,567 are held by Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il holds 1.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 537,363 shares. Spinnaker Tru, a Maine-based fund reported 92,897 shares. Ruggie has 213 shares. Moreover, First Utd National Bank Tru has 1.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 19,974 are held by Holt Ltd Com Dba Holt Partners L P. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,797 shares. Northside Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wright Invsts Ser has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 83,319 shares. Lipe And Dalton owns 5,520 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11.18M shares. Moreover, Rh Dinel Counsel Incorporated has 1.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,342 shares.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.