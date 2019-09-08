As Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Noesis Capital Mangement Boosted Its Position; Pggm Investments Holding in Rockwell Automation Com (ROK) Decreased as Stock Declined

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 12,692 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 11,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc Com (ROK) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 58,583 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, down from 77,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $161.04. About 1.02 million shares traded or 11.96% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop reported 0.85% stake. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Truepoint Inc holds 0.04% or 6,283 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd holds 54,263 shares. Harvey Investment Limited Liability Co invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Torch Wealth Management Llc has 36,280 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy reported 21,423 shares stake. The Ohio-based Winfield Associates Inc has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Viking Fund Mngmt Llc holds 69,500 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx invested in 1.16% or 42,109 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 1.6% or 1.64M shares. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Prns Lc has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Altfest L J & holds 16,918 shares. Harvest Mgmt accumulated 50,926 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1,180 shares to 146,847 shares, valued at $12.37B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,050 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Industrial Spdr (XLI).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20,000 shares to 897,566 shares, valued at $65.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (NYSE:FIS) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

