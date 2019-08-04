As Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Opus Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $336,000; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Increased Stake

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,140 shares. 40,584 are held by Loews. Chou Management reported 130,000 shares or 3.42% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.41% or 1.21 million shares. Essex Ser invested in 22,575 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 12,600 shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc accumulated 15,385 shares. Asset, Florida-based fund reported 7,755 shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 30,001 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.43 million shares stake. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs reported 0.28% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Co accumulated 9,494 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 9,351 shares. 151,999 are held by Greenleaf. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 175,504 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,420 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.23M shares to 8.13M shares, valued at $224.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 58,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Fincl Bank invested in 0.37% or 11,506 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 19,563 shares. Karp Corp holds 22,472 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 42,205 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 256,084 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Mgmt accumulated 0.23% or 21,679 shares. Salem Management holds 9,518 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc has invested 0.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montrusco Bolton Invs stated it has 183,318 shares. 4,500 were accumulated by Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 27,454 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Korea Inv accumulated 2.92 million shares or 1.06% of the stock. Brandywine holds 10.53% or 148,048 shares in its portfolio.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares to 81,142 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,300 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).