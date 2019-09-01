As Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Opus Investment Management Has Boosted Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Foster & Motley Has Trimmed Its Stake by $793,563

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,617 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 20,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,398 shares to 48,775 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29,700 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

