As Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Opus Investment Management Raised Its Stake; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $482.46. About 414,801 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 05/04/2018 – NIRI NY Explores Conscious Capitalism with John Mackey of Whole Foods Market and ESG Engagement with BlackRock and others on April 19th in NYC; 15/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Holding(s) in Company; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $678 FROM $672; 10/05/2018 – BlackRock Invests its Own Change in Acorns — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Director Declaration; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 10/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Says Jobs Report Good for Risk Assets on Wages (Video); 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX & BLACKROCK REPORT COMMERCIAL OP FOR WIND FARM IN U.S; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,500 shares to 37,300 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

