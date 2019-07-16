As Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Share Value Rose, Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Trimmed Position; Tiger Eye Capital Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 8,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.95M, down from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 55,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, down from 65,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65 million shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 34,401 shares to 100,541 shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 133,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 3,234 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 176,660 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Com invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fiduciary Counsel invested 4.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rockshelter Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bridgeway Cap Inc invested in 0.23% or 179,445 shares. Colonial Tru accumulated 102,661 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 40,923 are owned by Diversified Communications. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). National Pension Service reported 3.21M shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 493,901 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.34% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,324 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whalerock Point Llc reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated holds 0.05% or 864 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Comm Limited reported 15,300 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 755,454 shares. 34,966 are owned by Connable Office Incorporated. 33,573 are held by Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Premier Asset Ltd stated it has 28,483 shares. Tradition Mngmt Lc has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Spectrum Grp has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategic Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 57,235 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Capital Partners Ltd Partnership holds 19,974 shares. 48,237 are held by Summit Fincl Wealth Limited Company.

