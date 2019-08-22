As Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Share Value Declined, Opus Investment Management Has Lifted by $336,000 Its Stake; Nike Cl (NKE) Shares Rose While Selway Asset Management Cut Position

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.79. About 832,360 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.37. About 589,848 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,995 shares to 24,511 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fred Alger invested in 0.12% or 363,285 shares. Farmers Communication stated it has 19,196 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 50,300 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. 28,593 were reported by Btg Pactual Global Asset Limited. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 22,469 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Wendell David holds 2.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 218,435 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 7.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fin Advisory Serv owns 10,375 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Suntrust Banks has 488,550 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Intll Ltd Ca accumulated 59,609 shares. Old Retail Bank In invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,549 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 0.13% stake.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,000 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,200 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Production shut at Hibernia oil platform after power cut, Exxon says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprott has invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barry Investment Advsrs Ltd Com holds 37,653 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. 27,316 are held by Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca). Hendershot Invs owns 7,073 shares. Ssi Investment invested in 0.04% or 6,406 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 132,043 shares. 40,521 are owned by Plante Moran Advsrs. Summit Financial Strategies accumulated 2,816 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Limited Liability reported 122,635 shares. Davidson Advisors invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rothschild Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,700 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 11,558 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caprock Group Inc, a Idaho-based fund reported 27,892 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.19% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.46 million shares. Somerset Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.92% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,642 shares.