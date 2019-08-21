As Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Share Price Declined, Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Upped Position; Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Price Declined While Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 28,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 34,114 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 62,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 165,469 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 100,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.58M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 2.76 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (Adr) (NSRGY) by 85,301 shares to 669,310 shares, valued at $63.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Class B (RYDBF) by 11,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,593 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Cap Gru Inc invested in 0.41% or 19,503 shares. Webster Bancorp N A reported 339,893 shares stake. First Bancshares Sioux Falls holds 9,636 shares. Marietta Invest Ltd accumulated 1.5% or 59,096 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt stated it has 23,260 shares. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset accumulated 50,819 shares. Gibson invested in 3,938 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.65% or 10,118 shares. Lpl Fin Llc accumulated 1.41M shares. Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 2,574 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corp invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Savings Bank And Tru Of Newtown holds 1.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 75,637 shares. Asset Management stated it has 4,361 shares. Albion Financial Ut has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).