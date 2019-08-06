As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Valuation Declined, Holder White Pine Capital Trimmed by $301,040 Its Holding; As Equifax (EFX) Stock Rose, Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.59 Million

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 37,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.79. About 8.20M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 47,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 70,968 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 118,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 588,064 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 03/05/2018 – Equifax: Hldr Proposal Regarding Political Contributions Disclosure Did Not Pass; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS REPORT IDENTIFIES NO ADDITIONAL AFFECTED CONSUMERS; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services Recommends ‘Withhold’ Vote for Majority of Equifax Board; 14/03/2018 – SEC Says Ying Was Next In Line to Be Equifax CIO; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 21/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – JOHN GAMBLE, JEFF DODGE & TREVOR BURNS WILL BE MEETING WITH INVESTORS IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 24 & IN KANSAS CITY ON MAY 25; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 15/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Equifax Insider Trading Charges Show Need For Action Plan

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 23.51 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 26,552 shares to 108,964 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 181,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 20,769 shares stake. Bowen Hanes And Com Inc holds 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 8,817 shares. 2,350 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru. Blackrock holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 7.49M shares. Hartford Co has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 32,931 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Northern Corp invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 20,346 are owned by Lpl Financial Ltd Com. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). First Republic Mngmt holds 0% or 2,387 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 167,366 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc invested in 10,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Voya Investment Lc owns 56,967 shares.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) by 133,200 shares to 454,815 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,365 shares, and has risen its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE).