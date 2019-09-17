As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Valuation Declined, Harvest Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Smead Capital Management Holds Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 5.36M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 193,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.47 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 8.04M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Star Tribune: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin’s Office Seeking Additional Information to Determine Scope of Wells Fargo’s Internal Investigation; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 09/04/2018 – CFPB May Fine Wells Fargo As Much As $1 Billion: Report — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $347.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 33,750 shares to 524,010 shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 137,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 20.18 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brouwer And Janachowski Llc has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,995 shares. 193,359 were reported by Apriem Advsrs. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 2.79% or 82,786 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated has 0.46% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 656,242 shares. Essex Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.4% or 38,225 shares. Hm Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,646 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated invested in 46,690 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 3,817 shares. Hamel Assoc stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 159,105 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,937 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na accumulated 208,484 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 268,345 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs holds 4,565 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.26% or 1.02M shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 52,286 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $60.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,737 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 202,187 were reported by Griffin Asset Incorporated. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp holds 709,031 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assocs Lc invested in 0.2% or 54,323 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0.2% or 13,315 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Lc reported 1,395 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 461,861 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 657,619 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp owns 217,179 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bailard invested in 30,566 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cadinha And Llc holds 33,872 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 50,062 shares. Texas-based Wallace Capital Inc has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Connors Investor Inc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 224,568 shares. Kings Point Cap Management invested in 1,086 shares or 0.01% of the stock.