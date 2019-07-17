As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Value Rose, Seizert Capital Partners Has Raised Its Position; Raytheon Company (RTN) Valuation Declined While Vigilant Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 3,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,804 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 70,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $178.66. About 155,098 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 9,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,820 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34M, up from 180,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 1.36 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17,661 shares to 454,730 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,761 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large Co Etf (FNDF).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Ser has 491 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 592,664 shares. Ls Advsr Limited reported 10,850 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Randolph, a Ohio-based fund reported 67,957 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested in 1,478 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fiera reported 0% stake. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 500 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors has invested 2.6% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northern Tru Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). South Texas Money Mngmt owns 234,746 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Orrstown Fincl Svcs holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 780 shares. Inv House Ltd reported 1,450 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.2% or 54,214 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 366,909 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $75.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 81,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,283 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM).