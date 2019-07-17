As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Value Rose, Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $379,120; Manchester Capital Management Has Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $9.40 Million; Shares Declined

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 505,086 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.81M, down from 509,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 7.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 84,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.32 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 2.71M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,838 shares to 34,838 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.68 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.37 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

