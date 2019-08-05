As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Boosted Its Stake; Knoll (KNL) Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 12,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 27,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.62. About 5.21M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Knoll Inc. (KNL) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 256,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 561,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, down from 817,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Knoll Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 50,728 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Staniar Will Retire as Chairman, Director; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – AJC Commemorates Mireille Knoll, Murdered French Holocaust Survivor

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research invested in 0.04% or 33,145 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Ameriprise Financial invested in 345,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Fund Management invested in 0% or 11,900 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 14,436 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Co invested in 82,820 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brandywine Invest Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 170,502 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 140,866 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 319,246 shares. 78 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Jennison Associates reported 59,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.16% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc reported 6,289 shares. 1.35 million were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon.

More notable recent Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Knoll: Still Worth Riding Out The Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Knoll Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Say Partners With Knoll, Inc (NYSE:KNL) to Drive Deeper Engagement for All Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Knoll, Inc. (KNL) CEO Andrew Cogan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Knoll declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. KNL’s profit will be $24.88 million for 11.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 616,138 shares. Dana Investment Advsr Inc holds 181,060 shares. 3,415 are owned by Jmg Fincl Group Inc Limited. Mai Capital holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 74,881 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc owns 46,420 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 3,041 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 344,269 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.33% or 279,676 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Company owns 10,434 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt owns 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 34,610 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 2.4% or 245,085 shares. Holowesko Prtnrs invested in 12.49% or 1.99M shares. Moreover, Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 19,209 shares to 56,630 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com by 16,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV).