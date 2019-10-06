As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Girard Partners LTD Lifted Stake by $556,700; Farmers & Merchants Investments Increases Stake in General Mills (GIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 6,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 155,048 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14 million, up from 148,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 4.23 million shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 7,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 91,931 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04 million, up from 84,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $566.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Energy Etf (IYE) by 10,510 shares to 29,149 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.