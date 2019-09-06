As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Wunderlich Securities Has Upped Its Position by $528,240; Baidu (BIDU) Holding Increased by Kazazian Asset Management Llc

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 6,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,233 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 2.49M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.25. About 1.22 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23,118 shares to 5,644 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 29,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,605 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Emerging Mkts Sm Cap Etf (EWX) by 35,468 shares to 101,926 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 62,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,741 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Pshs Cs 130/30 (CSM).