As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Smithfield Trust Company Has Decreased by $4.57 Million Its Stake; National Investment Services Trimmed Its Holding in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by $518,430 as Market Value Rose

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 133,763 shares traded or 121.66% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 57,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 97,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91 million, down from 155,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Mid Cap (Ijh) (IJH) by 2,522 shares to 28,456 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Preferred Stock (Pff) (PFF) by 58,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultra Short Term (Near).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

