As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Harvest Capital Management Lowered Its Position; As Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (DB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Capital International Has Lowered Stake by $550,627

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (DB) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 78,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 88,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 167,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 3.79 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 24/04/2018 – Grasshopper Solar closes CAD $270 million financing from Deutsche Bank; 29/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S IVANOV SAYS DOES NOT HAVE PLANS TO MATERIALLY CUT STAFF IN RUSSIA; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SPVY BRD TO MONITOR STRATEGY, DIGITIZATION: HB; 10/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank bosses to forego bonuses after third annual loss; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – EQUITY SALES & TRADING REVENUES DECLINED 21 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Allergan at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 23/03/2018 – SCHOELLER BLECKMANN SBOE.Vl : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 105 EUROS FROM 100 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SEES HIGHER TRANSACTION BANKING REV 2019 VS 2017

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 7.43M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.63 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

