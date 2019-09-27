As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Declined, Holder Harvest Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; 1492 Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Vonage Hldgs (VG) by $2.14 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 194,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 472,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 277,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 1.71M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 4.82 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $347.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) by 165,890 shares to 452,475 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 5,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.61 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings.