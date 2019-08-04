As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Declined, Corda Investment Management Cut by $551,360 Its Position; Zillow Group (Z) Stock Value Rose While Ancient Art LP Lowered Its Holding by $2.97 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 2.01 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (XOM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38M shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,862 shares to 65,637 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 4,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Com (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Inv Management Ltd reported 21,256 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Capital Llc owns 6,066 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc owns 154,457 shares. 225,670 were reported by Argent. Park Circle Co has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 11.45 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Hartline Corp reported 28,068 shares stake. Troy Asset Limited holds 8,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.96% or 52.20M shares. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nwq Invest Mgmt Com Limited Liability Company reported 4,269 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strategic Limited Liability owns 7,534 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 328,173 shares. Rhenman & Prns Asset Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 6,111 shares. Yorktown reported 50,000 shares stake.

