As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Upped Stake; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Condor Capital Management Increased Stake by $304,354

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 11,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 119,639 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67M, up from 108,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 8.41 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 14.69M shares traded or 43.56% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Tru Communication owns 148,048 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 22,960 were accumulated by Evermay Wealth Mgmt. Hartford Finance Management Inc holds 45,633 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Beacon Cap Management has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Willingdon Wealth Management holds 69,453 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 582,387 shares. Hengehold Cap Management Limited owns 33,608 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 47,391 shares. Nexus Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,332 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 82,407 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.36% or 195,039 shares. 141,596 were reported by Bbr Prns Limited Liability. Family Corporation has invested 1.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

