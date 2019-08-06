As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shares Declined, Holder Barrett Asset Management Cut Holding by $379,120; Lord Abbett & Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Crane Co Com (CR) by $3.14 Million as Share Price Declined

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 4,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 505,086 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.81 million, down from 509,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.68. About 7.67 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Crane Co Com (CR) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 37,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 810,256 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.56 million, down from 847,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Crane Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.05. About 224,384 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Assocs Inc holds 6,975 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 143,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial owns 0.02% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 73,048 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co has 8,777 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 101,324 are held by . Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has 341,934 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 20,052 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 369 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested 0.15% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 5,090 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 2,264 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.23% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 20,500 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 0% stake. Cambridge Invest Advsr invested in 6,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 500 shares.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Note 1.50010/0 (Prn) by 4.47M shares to 13.46M shares, valued at $26.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I Dbcv 7/1 (Prn) by 11.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc Com.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92 million for 12.75 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

