As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Rose, Holder North Star Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding; Mathes Company Has Upped Its Position in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by $359,450

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp analyzed 5,218 shares as the company's stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, down from 111,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 4.95 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company's stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $119.59. About 291,672 shares traded or 83.30% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,582 shares to 4,738 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 4,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.80 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.