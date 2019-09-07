As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Declined, White Pine Capital Cut Holding; Facebook (FB) Holding Has Lifted by Stanley Capital Management Llc

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 37,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 05/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Govt to wait for Cambridge Analytica’s reply before action in Facebook data leak case; 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety; 21/03/2018 – Tencent Sees `No Chance’ of Facebook-type Data Leak: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – Anderson bashed Facebook on Monday by re-tweeting a cartoon that piles onto the #DeleteFacebook movement; 11/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS COMPANY IS REVIEWING ITS OPERATIONS AND PLATFORM IN MYANMAR , NEED MORE POLICY PEOPLE ON THE GROUND; 17/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: Facebook Tears Down Ads After McKinley Grills CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Database Containing Private Information of 400 Million Users Has Been Found Online – Live Trading News” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Directors and Officers Recent Trades – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley holds 1.32% or 32,692 shares. First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 3,504 shares. Contour Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 104,398 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability stated it has 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 29,050 were reported by Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 527,404 shares. Northstar Gru Inc invested in 15,492 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 1,655 shares. Murphy Management Inc holds 1.66% or 65,171 shares. 4,573 were accumulated by Montag A & Assoc. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated owns 2.17 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Burke Herbert Bank Tru Co has 3,844 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co owns 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 143,642 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 15,297 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,756 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77,595 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 366,089 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Incorporated has 9,123 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 5,964 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 50,689 were accumulated by Buckingham Mngmt. Reaves W H And Com Inc has 2.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 823,385 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation has 0.72% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.08M shares. Chatham Cap Gp holds 0.41% or 19,503 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 296,615 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 1.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 175,620 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.16% or 221,959 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 942,717 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 318,887 shares.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 58,754 shares to 94,186 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU).