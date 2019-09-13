As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Declined, Thompson Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; Tiger Management Has Lowered Holding in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) by $3.20 Million

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 6,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 198,523 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.21 million, down from 204,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 1.02 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 24,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 179,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.98M, down from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.69. About 4.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,989 shares to 155,424 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt has invested 1.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stellar Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 35,758 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Limited Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap has invested 1.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smithfield Com holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 99,367 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Incorporated Adv holds 64,820 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Howland Cap Management Ltd Llc has 1.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 204,000 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 352,754 are owned by Bryn Mawr Tru. Gfs Limited Com has invested 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Signature And Invest Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.84 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Steadfast Cap Mngmt LP owns 2.93M shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio. Amarillo Bankshares holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,093 shares. 340,205 are owned by Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated. Dudley & Shanley Inc accumulated 1.69% or 52,164 shares. Apriem Advsrs invested in 3,762 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd owns 43,694 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il stated it has 922,736 shares or 4.23% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp reported 5.95M shares stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 154,326 shares. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 122,655 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.73% or 10,499 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marsico Management Limited Liability holds 660,538 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).