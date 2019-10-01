As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Has Cut Position; Qs Investors Has Boosted Holding in Mobileiron (MOBL) by $2.13 Million

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.07. About 5.66M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) by 16100.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 355,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 357,708 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 2,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 650,792 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 2.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold MOBL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 60.43 million shares or 5.14% more from 57.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S Squared Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 553,778 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 71,730 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 59,613 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 1.29M shares. Spark Investment Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 349,009 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 134,700 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 8,089 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 114,729 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0% or 8,191 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd reported 6,668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc owns 822,969 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has 485,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Ack Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.33% or 2.30 million shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 11,080 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 22,026 shares to 36 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mgmt reported 573,737 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants has invested 0.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bryn Mawr reported 352,754 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25,534 shares. 21,413 were reported by Edgemoor Investment. Jones Cos Lllp has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shufro Rose And Co Ltd has 1.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Intrust Bancshares Na invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reilly Fincl Advisors reported 0.17% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 52,414 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, S&T Bancorp Pa has 1.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 112,528 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 1.72% or 50,309 shares. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hamilton Point Inv Llc has 6,588 shares.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $347.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 3,656 shares to 373,458 shares, valued at $40.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 6,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,039 shares, and has risen its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf.