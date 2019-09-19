As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Declined, Shamrock Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; Endeavour Capital Advisors Lifted Position in Centerstate Bk (CSFL) by $5.01 Million as Share Value Rose

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 310,541 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 217,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 898,488 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.69M, up from 680,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 4,050 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $141.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Ii Utils Alphadex Fd Annual (FXU) by 18,117 shares to 224,108 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 36,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Technology Alphadex Fd (FXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Financial has invested 1.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 2.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 112,407 shares. Sageworth Tru accumulated 2,089 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Asset Comm Ltd holds 1.09% or 1.44 million shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 19,734 shares. Putnam Fl Invest holds 0.24% or 38,225 shares. Arrow has 0.99% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 59,810 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.94% stake. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.85% stake. Bridges Inc holds 127,445 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Mathes Comm Inc holds 6,075 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advsrs invested in 16,968 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 775,492 shares. Salient Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18,608 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First National Bank And Trust Of Newtown owns 74,319 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.