As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Declined, Kempen Capital Management Lifted Position; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Increased Its Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $6.70 Million

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 46,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 268,719 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.59 million, up from 222,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 14.50M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 171,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 931,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.79M, up from 759,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 6.43M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 33,909 shares to 979,500 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 35,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,344 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 1.45 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. D E Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 5.74M shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 980,659 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Management Wi invested 3.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.42% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 186,342 shares. Massachusetts-based Amer & Management has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Co owns 321,680 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt, Rhode Island-based fund reported 465 shares. Comml Bank has 21,052 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd holds 0.13% or 21,973 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt reported 0.11% stake. Caxton Associate Lp invested in 0.97% or 205,000 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 784,940 were reported by Asset Management One. Roberts Glore Il invested in 0.24% or 9,925 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 7.60M shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). London Of Virginia reported 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has 0.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 80,545 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt reported 49,500 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has 3,498 shares. Richard C Young Company Limited invested 1.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Graham Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 60,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 379,029 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 151,705 were reported by Rwwm Inc. Somerset Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tower Cap (Trc) owns 16,720 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Comm holds 0.49% or 140,050 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,958 shares to 7,768 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 1,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,365 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET).