As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Declined, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Lifted Holding; Spinnaker Trust Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $397,056 as Stock Price Declined

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 12,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 27,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 53,925 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 50,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 17,251 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Lc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.25 million are held by Srb Corporation. Asset Management Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Apriem Advisors has 190,802 shares. 10,794 are owned by Jump Trading Ltd Liability. Axa invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Round Table Serv Lc has invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advsr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 120,848 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us, New York-based fund reported 3,084 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Lc reported 141,584 shares stake. Osborne Ptnrs Mngmt Llc invested in 40,373 shares. Steinberg Global Asset reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington Inc holds 22,925 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Aldebaran accumulated 38,182 shares or 2.17% of the stock.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,836 shares to 65,026 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,579 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) by 21,445 shares to 249,051 shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) by 10,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,057 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 579 are held by Barnett & Communication Incorporated. Montecito State Bank And has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Int owns 6.61 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 11,503 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Of Virginia Va has 29,052 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 3,500 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 7,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Calamos Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). M&T State Bank Corp reported 0.44% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Markel Corp invested 0.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.29% or 7,303 shares in its portfolio. Family Mgmt Corporation accumulated 25,696 shares or 1.43% of the stock.