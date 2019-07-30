As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First United Bank Trust Boosted Its Holding; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $629,223 as Share Price Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,773 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 86,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 5.88 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 6.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors accumulated 0.09% or 38,188 shares. Maverick has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Old Point Trust And Financial N A accumulated 16,083 shares. Ser Automobile Association invested in 2.05M shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 105,503 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 6.07M shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 420 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,700 shares. Bp Pcl accumulated 199,000 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Ancora Ltd Company has 12,573 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dana Advsr reported 36,283 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 157,089 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc reported 24,028 shares stake. Aspen Invest Management stated it has 6,640 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares to 18,483 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 574,206 shares or 4.92% of the stock. Broderick Brian C reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fagan Assocs has 17,056 shares. Dorsey Whitney Co Limited Liability Company reported 75,206 shares. The North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 1.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 3,036 were accumulated by Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt invested in 5.84% or 115,376 shares. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 38,548 shares. Legacy Private Com has invested 0.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.29% or 4,141 shares. 30,650 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of The West. Security Bank Of So Dak invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whitnell & Com holds 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 31,239 shares. 739,723 were accumulated by Hl Financial Svcs.