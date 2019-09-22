As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Price Declined, Harvest Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Celanese Del (CE) Holder Muhlenkamp & Co Trimmed Its Stake

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 16.86M shares traded or 56.74% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 49,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 49,278 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, down from 98,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 1.33 million shares traded or 42.08% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $347.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 5,375 shares to 7,116 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 6,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82M for 12.17 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

