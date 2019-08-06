As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Price Declined, First United Bank Trust Has Upped Its Stake by $818,800; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Has Increased Its Stake by $876,945 as Share Price Rose

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.94 million shares traded or 80.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 162.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 17,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 27,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 10,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 15.66M shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 31,649 shares. Prescott Gp Mngmt Limited Com owns 7,600 shares. Cleararc has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jasper Ridge Prns Lp accumulated 30,500 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 25,187 shares. Fdx invested in 0.17% or 79,455 shares. Dana Inv Advsr holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 38,746 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hyman Charles D invested in 226,205 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt owns 266,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,500 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% or 111,425 shares in its portfolio. 52,203 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Et Al. 150,933 are owned by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Tru.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,186 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $29.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,865 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Garland Cap Management has 2.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51,017 shares. Raub Brock LP invested in 8,882 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.4% or 11.45M shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 15.16 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 0.66% stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Com holds 75,667 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 3,907 are held by Sonata Cap Grp. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd reported 37,149 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.63% or 50.42 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 96,200 shares. 44,961 were accumulated by Birmingham Management Company Al. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx holds 42,109 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Loomis Sayles And LP owns 9,066 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Financial reported 86,017 shares.