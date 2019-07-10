As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Value Rose, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Lifted Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Dearborn Partners Cut Position by $727,155

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.92 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,782 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, down from 191,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Usd Invt Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 3,088 shares to 74,915 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 62,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,690 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advsr Limited reported 3,530 shares. Bellecapital Intl owns 10,200 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 80,396 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 143,190 shares. Fairview Cap Inv Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.17% or 39,751 shares. Rhenman And Partners Asset Ab holds 0.06% or 6,111 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 2.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Thomas Story And Son Ltd accumulated 51,420 shares. Osterweis Mgmt invested in 23,901 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund accumulated 84,239 shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc accumulated 114,955 shares. 28,897 are owned by Palisade Capital Ltd Company Nj. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 1.80M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,414 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,987 shares to 239,708 shares, valued at $34.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

