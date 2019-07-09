As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Value Rose, Corda Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake; Cookson Peirce & Co Has Increased Exelon (EXC) Stake by $5.00 Million

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (XOM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 3.63 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 100,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,260 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, up from 305,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 2.73M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,683 were reported by Amg National Tru Bankshares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 154,332 shares. Axa has 2.18M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd stated it has 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 34,671 shares. Ww Investors has 0.61% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 18,845 shares or 0.93% of the stock. West Coast Fin Ltd Liability Com reported 1.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guardian Life Of America holds 0.13% or 12,218 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 14,984 shares stake. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.91% or 81,021 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Llc stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 169,151 are held by Sg Americas Limited Liability. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.46% or 47.77 million shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield production up to 465K bbl/day, Iraq says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Com (NYSE:USB) by 44,582 shares to 400,739 shares, valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group (NYSE:SPG) by 2,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 6,590 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 32,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,999 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 158,870 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.04% or 80,965 shares. Allstate has 92,373 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.14% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 182,894 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 1.49M shares. Adage Capital Limited Com reported 2.62M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited holds 0.04% or 78,064 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 5,175 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Edge Wealth Lc has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Victory Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 949,594 shares. The New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtnrs LP has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tennessee-based Barnett & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).