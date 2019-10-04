As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Private Capital Advisors Decreased Position; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Bronson Point Management Lifted Position by $3.83 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 16,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 17,608 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 33,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 3.33M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 583,017 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Oil Stock Dividends Continue to Grow by Leaps and Bounds – International Business Times” published on February 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Permian Basin-Focused Oil Stocks Are Soaring Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,173 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 68,949 are held by British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation. Barclays Plc has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13.36M shares. Quantbot Tech Lp accumulated 15,649 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 14,017 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust And holds 0.19% or 22,671 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 80,315 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 41,320 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 1,871 shares. Gradient Investments Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,041 shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 0.23% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 51,067 shares. National Bank Of Mellon reported 2.25 million shares stake. Advisory accumulated 151,777 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.59% or 38,344 shares. Citigroup reported 4.54 million shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 90,538 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 93,116 shares stake. Ipswich Management Co Inc reported 154,000 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 268,345 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc has invested 1.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ima Wealth accumulated 19,172 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited, a California-based fund reported 34,933 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Llc owns 5,870 shares. Natixis has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Annex Advisory Service Lc reported 0.12% stake. Intersect, a California-based fund reported 5,727 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Limited Company stated it has 33,283 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Stay Away From This Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Has A Strong Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.