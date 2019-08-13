As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Valuation Rose, Diversified Investment Strategies Has Cut by $1.34 Million Its Holding; Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake in Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) by $4.80 Million as Stock Price Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 150,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 712,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, down from 862,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 561,216 shares traded or 143.67% up from the average. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 (FSMT 2018-2); 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 508,373 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 2.46 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 41,500 shares. 32,982 are held by Acadian Asset Limited Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 127,278 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Company has 0.03% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Moreover, Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 407,150 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs holds 0.03% or 16,940 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 1.20 million shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 3.62 million shares. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 78,401 shares.

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 15.29% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $55.37M for 8.74 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Victory Capital Management reported 12,749 shares. Blair William Il invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Principal Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. 146,600 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 9,701 shares. Prudential has 234,986 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Millennium Management Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Personal Cap owns 7,198 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Axa holds 39,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Moreover, Qs Lc has 0.05% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 21,370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31 million shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $61.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

