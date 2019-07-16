As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Value Declined, Algert Global Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.05 Million; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Cut by $387,600 Its Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,260 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, down from 31,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $527.75. About 388,084 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 149,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 271,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 348,634 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Lc has 14,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 53,552 shares. Swiss Bank reported 215,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 40,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Mgmt accumulated 768,756 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Group Incorporated has 87,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny reported 11,751 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 203,889 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 78,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 130,817 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 548 shares.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 27,165 shares to 41,424 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Mgmt Inc accumulated 728 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cadinha & Limited Liability Com has 23,015 shares. Mai holds 0.01% or 404 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 1,429 shares. Raymond James has invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,343 shares. 4,505 are held by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 2,520 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Company reported 76,671 shares stake. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kbc Nv accumulated 17,244 shares. Korea Inv Corp accumulated 135,382 shares. M invested in 1,068 shares. Finemark Savings Bank And Tru invested in 6,973 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Of Vermont invested in 0.08% or 1,588 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 59.16 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. Another trade for 28,152 shares valued at $14.65 million was made by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. Shares for $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares to 142,515 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

