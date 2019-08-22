As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $840,000; Broderick Brian C Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $901,680 as Shares Declined

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 1.11 million shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 9.86 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Extreme Networks, Inc. Stock Is Plunging Today – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: REV, EXTR, COP – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Extreme Networks Commences Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer to Acquire Aerohive Networks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

