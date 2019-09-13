As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shares Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Increased by $4.21 Million Its Stake; Managed Asset Portfolios Increased Stake in Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) by $1.80 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 91.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 702,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52M, up from 768,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 1.25 million shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 58,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 372,156 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.54M, up from 313,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 1.96M shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) by 65,632 shares to 301,382 shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 119,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,535 shares, and cut its stake in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold EXTR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 93.09 million shares or 1.32% more from 91.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

