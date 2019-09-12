As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shares Rose, Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreased by $812,400 Its Holding; As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Valuation Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 135,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 236,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 371,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 337,660 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37 million, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $246.51. About 5.89 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/05/2018 – Tesla seeks to dismiss securities fraud lawsuit: US court document; 11/03/2018 – MUSK: MOST BUSINESS TIME SPENT ON TESLA, SPACEX; 05/05/2018 – @elonmusk Actually VW owns the “short burn of the century” award (2008). If you keep focusing on fantasies of stock market schadenfreude, VW’s Audi brand will probably end up owning much of $TSLA’s EV marketshare too. Even for a super capable guy like you, priorities have to matter; 17/03/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: A Cheaper Electric-Car Play Than Tesla — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter; 22/05/2018 – SNAP INC SAYS STUART BOWERS WILL BE LEAVING SNAP ON FRIDAY, MAY 25, TO JOIN TESLA AS A LEADER ON THEIR AUTOPILOT ENGINEERING TEAM; 18/04/2018 – California Opens Investigation Into Tesla Workplace Conditions; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla Debt To B3, Fearing Liquidity Pressure — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Musk Says Challenging India Regulations Preventing Tesla’s Entry; 01/04/2018 – NTSB ‘Unhappy’ With Tesla Over Crash Disclosures

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Commerce has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Axa holds 81,006 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 18,664 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.09% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,800 shares. Lincoln owns 1,854 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Company has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.11% or 184,254 shares. 1,279 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 25,539 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Noven Fincl Gru accumulated 1,398 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 3,804 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15,819 shares to 32,210 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 13,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.