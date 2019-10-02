As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Share Value Rose, Menta Capital Upped Holding; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lifted Its John Wiley & Sons Cl A (JW.A) Position by $6.45 Million as Stock Were Volatile

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 565.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 100,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 117,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $762,000, up from 17,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 659,714 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 143,356 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 474,125 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.74M, up from 330,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 311,329 shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,583 shares to 3,223 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,097 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold EXTR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 93.09 million shares or 1.32% more from 91.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 71,904 shares. 186,422 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 55,600 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 10,397 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 44,300 shares. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Millennium Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 554,225 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 112,794 shares. Whittier Company invested in 3,562 shares or 0% of the stock. Horrell Capital Inc reported 1.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Swiss State Bank invested in 0% or 215,700 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 36,582 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement holds 212,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.04% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

